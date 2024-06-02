Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor 'respectfully' part ways; Celebs attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

A lot has happened this past week in the B-town. From Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parting ways to celebrities attending the cruise pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, you wouldn't want to miss a single piece of news that made headlines.

As we welcome a new week, let's revisit the top news that buzzed throughout this week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor part ways

Sources exclusively infirmed Pinkvilla on May 31 that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways after 6 years of dating. “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship," added the source.

2. Celebrities attend Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise was grand, and several celebrities graced it. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, it was a star-studded event. If you would like more updates, please click here. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Janhvi Kapoor reacts to wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

During a recent interview with ETimes, Janhvi Kapoor reacted to her wedding reports with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. She said, “I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai (and I’m about to get married). People mixed up 2–3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week, which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment.”

4. Imran Khan breaks his silence on separation from Avantika Malik

During an interview with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about why he separated from his ex-wife, Avantika Malik. Khan explained, "In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are making each other better, healthier, and stronger, and supporting each other to be the best, best, strongest version. We were not in that place.”

5. Shah Rukh Khan pens heartwarming note for Kolkata Knight Riders as they lifted IPL trophy

Shah Rukh Khan penned a long note to celebrate his team, Kolkata Knight Riders' victory at IPL 2024. He wrote, "To my boys…. my team…. my champs….”these blessed candles of the night” …. My Stars…of KKR." He highlighted that together they are greatest and this unity is what Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stood for. SRK praised the players, saying they are all made of star stuff, and urged them to keep dancing.

6. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation revealed

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding invitation card went viral on social media. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12. They will also have a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. These events will take place at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre.

7. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had a plan to kill Salman Khan

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had a second plot to attack Salman Khan in Panvel, Maharashtra. This comes almost two months after the firing incident near his residence in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, that took place on April 14.

The official X handle of ANI tweeted, “Lawrence Bishnoi gang was preparing to kill actor Salman Khan with the Turkey-made Zigana pistol which was also used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala: Navi Mumbai Police.”

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Wonder which Taylor Swift songs would suit Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara and more? We've got you covered