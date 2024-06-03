Remember Salman Khan’s son Sartaj from Bodyguard and Goli from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Ramleela? Here’s how he looks now

In 2011 romantic and action movie Bodyguard, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed the audience with their on-screen chemistry and acting skills and made them feel every emotion. But apart from them, there was another star who kept cinephiles entertained with his powerful acting and versatility.

He is actor Faizan Khan, who played the role of Salman Khan's son Sartaj in Siddiqui's directorial film. Apart from this, Faizan also starred alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela and with Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in Krrish 3. Well, do you want to know how that child artist looks now? Read on to know more!

Here’s how Salman Khan's son Sartaj from Bodyguard, Faizan Khan, looks now

Among the many child artists who are remembered by cinema lovers is Faizan Khan. The actor started his acting journey with Sartaj's role in the 2011 film Bodyguard alongside Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Soon after, he also shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Ramleela and Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 3. Today, the actor has grown up to become a go-to name in the list of TV stars and actors.

Meet the grown-up Faizan Khan and what he does now

Once a child artist, he has transitioned into a television star and remains notably active on social media platforms. As he stepped into adulthood and after doing a couple of movies, Faizan started his television journey and featured in the show Chakravartin Ashoka as Siamak from 2015 to 2016. He has grown up to become this charming man with over 39.1K followers online and is quite active on the gram.

Faizan Khan captured hearts with his innocence as Sartaj in Bodyguard. He then portrayed Goli in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Ramleela. Following this, he worked with Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in Krrish 3, where he played the role of a young boy named Vicky in Rakesh Roshan's film.

