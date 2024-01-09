Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu rated Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya and Jr NTR

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the biggest actresses in the country at present. The actress has earned a reputation for herself with her innate ability to portray the most complicated characters and emotions effortlessly on screen.

The actress has been an active part of the film industry for close to 15 years now. In the latest update, an old video of her rating top tier actors during an interview has gone viral on social media. The video showed the interviewer asking Samantha to rate the actors, on a scale of 10, as she names them. The Super Deluxe actress was asked to rate Mahesh Babu, who she said is a 10, and added that she did not even have to think about it.

She was further asked about Naga Chaitanya, whom she rated 10 as well, Jr. NTR, whom she rated 9.5 and Ranbir Kapoor, whom she gave an 8.

Check out the post below:

Samantha on the workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedkar, Rohini, Jayaram, Saranya Ponnvannan and many more in prominent roles. The film garnered mixed to positive responses at the time of release, with the chemistry between the two lead actors receiving immense praise. The music by Hesham Abdul Wahab received praise as well.

The actress is next set to be seen in the Indian version of the American web-series Citadel, which is helmed by Raj & Dk. This would mark her second collaboration with the director duo after the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. Citadel India features Varun Dhawan in the lead alongside Samantha, and is expected to release in 2024. The American version of the show featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead.

Additionally, Samantha is also slated to be a part of Philip John’s Chennai Story, which also features Vivek Kalra and Nimmi Harasgama in the lead roles. It is understood that the film revolves around a boy who goes in search of his father after his mother’s death. A detective is helping him out in his journey.

