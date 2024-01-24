Thug Life shoot begins; meet the star cast of Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s reunion is something that every cinephile is eagerly looking forward to. Last year, on November 6th, the duo announced that they are all set to work together on a project titled Thug Life, and also released a short teaser for the film.

Quite interestingly, Thug Life is only the second collaboration between the two legendary filmmakers after the 1987 film Nayakan. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to social media to announce that the film has officially gone on floors. Further, they also revealed the names of the finalized star-studded cast, which included the likes of Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, Joju George, Gautham Karthik, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

More about Thug Life

In the film’s teaser that was released on November 6th, it was revealed that Kamal Haasan will be playing the role of Rangaraja Sakthivel Naicker, a hardened gangster. Further, it is rumored that Dulquer Salmaan will be essaying the role of a district collector in the film. However there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Apart from acting and direction, the film has also been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, respectively. The music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, while Ravi C Chandran is set to crank the camera for the film. Additionally, veteran editor Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as part of the crew as well. The stunt choreography for the film is set to be taken care of by Anbariv Masters.

Kamal Haasan on the workfront

Kamal Haasan is undeniably one of the busiest actors in the film industry at present. The actor will next be seen portraying the role of the antagonist in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy and many more.

Further, the actor is reprising his role as Senapathy in Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2, the much awaited sequel of the 1996 film by the same name. The film features Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and many more in crucial roles.

Apart from that, Kamal Haasan is also a part of H Vinoth’s upcoming project, tentatively titled KH233, and recently announced that he will be featuring in the directorial debut of stunt choreographers Anbariv. The film is tentatively titled KH237.

