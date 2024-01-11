Mani Ratnam on reuniting with Kamal Haasan for Thug Life: 'Unless you have some solid things, do not go to him'
In a recent award ceremony, Mani Ratnam opened up about his upcoming film with Kamal Haasan, and why he hasn’t done a film with the actor in over three decades.
Last year, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan gave cinephiles something to look forward to when they announced that they would be reuniting for a film, titled Thug Life. On November 6th, they had also released a short teaser, with which they revealed the film’s title. Additionally, they had also revealed the cast and crew of the film.
It is interesting to note that Thug Life is only the second collaboration between the two, after the 1987 film Nayakan. Recently, during the CNN News18 Indian of the Year Awards, Mani Ratnam was questioned about why he hadn’t done a film with Kamal Haasan in so long. The veteran filmmaker gave a simple, yet fitting response to the question.
Mani Ratnam says he is hopeful about upcoming film with Kamal Haasan
Responding to the question of what took him so long to reunite with Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam said that cannot say what took him so long. He further added: ‘It is tough when you have an actor of that capability, who has done several things. So unless you have solid things, do not just go to him because you have worked with him before. Hopefully, we would be able to bring some kind of a character back on screen’.
The Ponniyin Selvan helmer was also questioned about ego clashes while working with big stars, to which he said that he doesn’t believe stars have big egos when they are working on a project. He added that if he is clear with his vision, then they are happy to let someone else make the decisions. Further, he mentioned that there is a mutual trust between the stars and the director.
More about Thug Life
Thug Life boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi, apart from Kamal Haasan. Quite recently, it was also revealed that Joju George and Gautham Karthik have been roped in to play prominent roles as well. In the film’s teaser which was released on November 6th, it was revealed that Kamal Haasan’s name in the film will be Rangaraja Sakthivel Naicker. It is also speculated that the film will be a gangster thriller with Dulquer Salmaan essaying the role of a district collector.
Apart from acting and direction, the film has also been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies respectively. AR Rahman composes the music for the film, while Ravi C Chandran cranks the camera for the film. Veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as part of the crew as well. Stunt duo Anbariv have been left in-charge of the action choreography.
