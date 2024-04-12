Yatra 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Mammootty-Jiiva starrer political-thriller

Yatra 2, a political thriller featuring Mammootty and Jiiva, based on the life of the 17th CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is considered one of the most impactful films to come out of the Telugu industry in 2024.

During the time of its release, many hailed it as one of the best biopics and also praised the complete cast and crew for their dedication to the project. Now, in a recent update, Mammootty starrer is all set to grace the OTT platform.

Yatra 2 to premiere on Prime Video

Yatra 2 is currently streaming on the Prime Video platform in the Telugu language with English subtitles added to it. The announcement was made by actor Jiiva himself as he took to the social platform X and shared a glorious poster of Yatra 2 and wrote, “Explore the remarkable odyssey of #Yatra2, the story of a People's Leader, now streaming exclusively on @PrimeVideoIN.”

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement for the Mammootty-Jiiva starrer.

A fan wrote, Remembering YSR Forever. Thank you so much @MahiVraghav Brother.” The other one wrote, “Yatra 2 is live now in Amazon Prime Just finished watching Please take a photo and upload on your social media handles and WhatsApp status with hashtag #Yatra2.”

More about Yatra 2

Yatra 2 is based on real-life happenings and obstacles faced by the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It also stars Jiiva as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSR's son and Andhra Pradesh's 17th Chief Minister. Mammootty portrays the role of Andhra Pradesh's 14th Chief Minister, YSR.

The film helmed by Mahi V Raghav also stars Ketaki Narayan, Suzanne Bernert, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, and Ashrita Vemugant in pivotal roles. Furthermore, the film was produced by Shiva Meka under the brands V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves.

The music is composed by dynamic music composer Santhosh Narayanan, and the photography is done by R Madhie. Yatra 2 was released in theaters on February 8, 2024.

