VIDEO: Ravi Teja attends Eagle pre-release event in his massy avatar

Actor Ravi Teja who is also known as Mass Maharaja is all geared up to captivate the audience with his adrenaline-pumping action thriller Eagle. On Sunday, a pre-release event took place in which Ravi Teja along with the ensemble cast attended the event.

At the event Ravi Teja appeared in his new massy look which made him look dapper while Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar appeared in white saree and lehenga that made their looks elegant. At the event Telugu Rapstar Seashore sang a wrap on Mass Maharaja’s journey and about his love for cinema which made the event quite memorable and fun-filled.



At the event, one of the producers, Vivek Kuchibotla, emphasised that Eagle is firmly grounded in the realm of traditional commercial cinema and is not an experimental venture. Mass Maharaja also promised to deliver a pakka (confirm) and proper commercial cinematic experience to audiences this time.

Video from Eagle pre-release event

The release date for Eagle was initially set for January 13, 2024, aiming for Makar Sankranti. However, owing to the crowded lineup of films at the Tollywood box office, its release was rescheduled to February 9, 2024. Helmed by director Karthik Gattamaneni, 'Eagle' features a stellar cast, including Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Rai, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala in pivotal roles.

More about Eagle and Ravi Teja’s earlier films

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has proven himself as a mass action entertainer with a string of crowd-pleasing commercial films. However, his Dussehra release, Tiger Nageswara Rao which was helmed by Vamsee, failed to garner a positive response.

