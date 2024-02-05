VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her absolute no makeup look at Mumbai airport

Tamannaah Bhatia who is known for her commendable performances in Baahubali: The Beginning and Rebel was spotted at Mumbai airport on February 5.

While the airport has become no less than a ramp for the celebs, the Kaavalaa actress was seen in ethnic wear. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen without makeup and still, the glow on her face has remained intact.

She also took time to click some selfies along with the fans present there.

Tamannaah’s desi look has captured the attention with her elegant ensemble and also radiated the traditional charm.

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Mumbai Airport

Earlier, Vijay Varma who is in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia reacted during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on a fan’s question as he asked “Kab Shaadi karre??!!” (When are you getting married?).

To which, the Lust Stories 2 actor replied “My niece asking mom’s question already. Also, I heard it in Hyderabadi.”

Lovebirds spotted together as they jet off for New Years Eve

Before this, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off together to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Advertisement

Notably, Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma, in an interview in June this year.

Tamannaah’s upcoming projects

Tamannaah and Vijay were last seen in Netflix India’s anthology series Lust Stories 2 which was helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. She also appeared in Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

Tamannaah will be seen next in Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture Vedaa alongside John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Vijay Varma’s upcoming projects

Vijay will be seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and the much-awaited Mirzapur 3.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia shares her ‘tender moments from 2023’; Vijay Varma questions ‘Photographer who?’-PICS