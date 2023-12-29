Tamannaah Bhatia shares her ‘tender moments from 2023’; Vijay Varma questions ‘Photographer who?’-PICS

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia and actor Vijay Varma are one of the most adored couples of the glitzy glam world of Bollywood. Their oozing romance and tenderness for each other is what sets them apart from the rest.

As the year has now come to an end, Bhatia has given a recap of her fun-filled 2023 with some pictures. Notably, it seems like Vijay took on some boyfriend duties and turned into Tamannaah Bhatia’s personal cameraman as he left a comment asking her ‘Photographer who?’ The actress’ pictures also captured the attention of Shraddha Kapoor, who also shared her reaction.

From a delightful Ganpati Pooja, to relishing her favorite food, Tamannaah Bhatia shares a recap of 2023

2024 is just around the corner and Tamannaah recently hopped onto her Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures, giving her fans a glimpse into some of the memorable moments of this year. From celebrating Ganpati Pooja to enjoying a day out at her restaurant, the actress seems to have had a fantastic year. Take a peek at the pictures right here!

However, what captivated us the most was the way Vijay Varma turned into the Entertainment actress’ personal photographer as he commented, “Photographer who?” Actress Shraddha Kapoor also dropped a fun reaction to Bhatia’s 2023 recap images and wrote, “Best.”

Fans react to Tamannaah Bhatia’s pictures

Soon after the actress dropped the post on her Instagram account, her fans were quite quick to share varied reactions to them. While many replied to Vijay’s question and said that he was behind the camera, many were all hearts for the super ‘cute’ actress.

“Ahaaa” “it's you sir” “It's VV” “Last picture is a mood!” “How cute are u????” “Beautiful” “Totally what a cutie in a chaos” “Super. Tamannah.” “You are looking very very pretty my dear @tamannaahspeaks” “Soo cute n pretty” “Last pic is so nice” “Seventh one is just so cute” “Cutest post of the year,” read some comments on her post. Notably, several others also dropped the red heart emoticons to express their love for her.

