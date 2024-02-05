Lal Salaam actor Vikranth about cousin brother Thalapathy Vijay: ‘Many asked me to…’

Actor Vikranth who is currently gearing up for his high-octane drama Lal Salaam has opened up about why he did not take any big-budget films before and about a bond with his cousin Thalapathy Vijay. During an interview, the Mudhal Kanave actor shared his struggles and how he never relied on Vijay's popularity to further his career.



In an interview with SS Music, Vikranth said, "Many asked me to bring Vijay anna to audio launch events, convince him to do a cameo, put out a tweet, appear in a song, and so on. I said no to all of them.”

He also mentioned that Vijay had already done enough for his family, and he didn't intend to piggyback on the former's popularity.

Vikranth about cousin brother Vijay’s political entry

Vikranth further wished Vijay well on starting a new political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam, while clarifying that he had no aspirations in politics. "He's (Vijay) at the peak of his stardom, and he is leaving that behind to focus on full-time politics. It's clear that he wants to achieve something big in politics." he concluded.



The Sattapadi Kutram actor also spoke about sharing screen space with Thalaivar Rajinikanth and shared his experience about working on the set with a senior actor. Rajinikanth has also shared his praise for Vikranth and termed him as fit and smart.

More about Lal Salaam

Starring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead, Lal Salaam is set to hit theatres on February 9. With music scored by AR Rahman, the film also features legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in a cameo role.

The cast of the film also features Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai. The film is helmed by Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Lal Salaam is her third feature directorial effort after 3 and Vai Raja Vai.

