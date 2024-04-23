VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda attends wedding reception of his bodyguard Ravi with family

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors currently working in the industry. The actor has always mesmerized fans with his performance and rowdiness on screen.

Meanwhile, he was recently spotted attending the reception of his bodyguard Ravi along with his family in Hyderabad. Pictures and videos from the reception featuring Vijay have been doing the rounds on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda and family attend a wedding reception

On April 23, a renowned PR, Suresh PRO took to his social platform X and shared a video from the wedding festivities of Vijay Deverakonda's bodyguard Ravi in Hyderabad. In the video, Vijay's father Govardhan Rao and mother Madhavi can be seen attending the wedding to bless the couple.

As per Hindustan Times, Vijay did not attend the wedding, but he did participate in the celebration. Govardhan and Madhavi wore traditional outfits for the wedding, but Vijay dressed casually along with a cool beanie to keep his vibrant attitude at the reception. The actor later posed with the newlyweds while holding a sword and smiling for the cameras.

Videos and pictures featuring the actor have already gone viral on social media and fan pages where everyone is praising the heartwarming gesture of Vijay Deverakonda for his bodyguard Ravi's big day.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Vijay Deverakonda's recently released film Family Star did not receive a positive response from movie lovers due to a lack of storyline and cliched sequences. Apart from Deverakonda, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajay Ghosh, and others in pivotal parts. Parasuram Petla has wrote and directed the family entertainer, which Dil Raju produced under the SVC label. Gopi Sundar created the lovely music for Family Star.

After Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda will next star in Jersey fame director Goutam Tinnanuri’s tentatively titled film VD12. It has been earlier reported that Vijay might portray a spy character in the film, which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly being considered for the female lead role alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film.

However, no formal announcements about the cast have been made, except for Vijay joining as the main protagonist.

