Opinion: Is the Vijay Deverakonda movie magic disappearing from the theaters?

Over the years, Vijay Deverakonda has undoubtedly become a fan favorite actor for many people. The audience who loves watching Telugu cinema, wholeheartedly embraced the actor for his undeniable good looks and charismatic acting skills.

The actor who doesn’t come from a film background initially started off doing minor or supporting roles up until his lead debut in the coming-of-age film Pelli Choopulu, directed by Tharun Bhascker. The film was not only a commercial success but introduced a new hero to the Telugu film world.

Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest breakthrough

Though the film Pelli Choopulu made him a recognizable face in films, it wasn’t up until 2017 that Vijay Deverakonda became a sensation through his acting and films. The year, the actor starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s debut film Arjun Reddy which catapulted the actor to a whole new level of fan following and craze.

The film’s success reverberated across the Indian film industries, making the actor not only a face to be remembered in Telugu-speaking sectors but also a fresh face in the whole country. The awe and craze he created with the film, made him a cult-classic figure in the film world. His filmography had a huge boost which felt like a dream for many.

The success not only changed the course of action for Vijay’s films but also made him gain a loyal fan following. This led to the actor starring in some hit films like Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwaala, and finally Dear Comrade. All these films were commercial hits in the theaters with many of these also being praised for the acting performance Vijay had portrayed.

The growth he received with these films not only made him a credible actor but also made him the star he is today. Though putting in perspective of his recent films, it comes to question what is going wrong with Vijay Deverakonda’s choice of scripts.

Vijay Deverakonda’s recent filmography

Taking into account his recent films, since 2020 all the Vijay Deverakonda movies have not managed to create the same awe and magic in people’s minds as he did earlier. Films like World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, and even the latest The Family Star.

All these films, especially Liger were a massive setback for Vijay in his career. The films not only made a headache for critics to sit through but also failed to create an impact on the general audiences. The films, even though claimed to be commercially viable apparently not generating the same quality of feedback among the people in the audience.

What is the cause for such a downtrend in Vijay’s films over the last few years? Understanding the trends and choices of films he has made over the years, it seems that Vijay Deverakonda is stuck in a loop of his own making. Though attempting to create the same commercial blockbuster as his previous films, the actor is signing up for repetitive scripts and used-up formulas.

In 2020, the actor starred in the World Famous Lover starring himself in the lead role and playing the character of a struggling writer. The film directed by Kranthi Madhav is more or less just reminded of a watered-down version of Arjun Reddy. The occasional screaming and violent behavior all resembled something like a bootleg version of the same, with Vijay being unbearable with each scene.

The film was not only a failure in registering with the audience but also negatively received by critics as well. The amateurish screenplay and below-average performances only made it more and more unbearable.

Was Vijay Deverakonda at fault here? Not really. His performance wasn't the issue. Rather, it was his choice of script that may have missed the mark. Though it is understandable that stars also have a fair share of bad movies, the actor was next set to appear in the commercial sports-action flick Liger.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh who made some of the most iconic Telugu films like Badri, Pokiri, Desamuduru, Businessman, and many more, everyone believed that Liger would follow suit and present a highly commercial cinema

Even the actors especially Vijay were severely hyped up about the film, claiming it would shatter records at the box office, even bringing in boxing legend Mike Tyson for a cameo role. However, reality became a hard pill to swallow as the film became one of the biggest failures for the actor in both terms of box office and critical acclaim. The film again became a formulaic Vijay Deverakonda film with his usual anger management trope. Additionally, an apparent campaign against him and boycott culture even more damaged the film.

Deverakonda left no stone unturned and showed a solid persona to fulfill the requirements of the character but the other central characters collapsed along with cringe dialogues and poor storyline. To note, the film was made at a massive cost of over Rs. 100 crore approx. Well, Puri has a lot of conviction, but he writes his script within 15 days. Is this possible to do it in current times?

Afterward, the actor also appeared in the lead role for a rom-com film which attempted to be something else but eventually became a snooze-fest. Though the actor is now back on the big screens with another film, it seems like it too is failing to create the same energy as before.

Will the Vijay Deverakonda magic happen again?

Vijay Deverakonda is definitely an actor capable of presenting some well-worthy performances with the ability to cultivate a massive fan following. The actor is simply cashing in on the same old scripts under new names, with characters and their qualities just being the same as before.

The quality of scripts is generally lower than in his previous films, making it seem like he is only approached for such one-dimensional roles. The lack of depth and novelty makes it a recurring factor and the audience is surely going to get bored of the same. If the actor manages to contribute the same energy and intention to a more vulnerable script or a well-rounded character, he could easily become the film’s driving factor and unbeatable at the box office.

Despite back-to-back flops, Vijay Deverakonda's dedication to his craft and commitment to delivering memorable performances make him a capable and sought-after actor in the Indian film industry. A well-written script with the right amount of promotions for films (without pretentious claims) can easily present him at the top of the list. The magic of the rowdy hero is still there, just left to be tapped by someone capable.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.