Astrologer reveals reason behind Vijay Deverakonda’s film Family Star’s box office reception

Venu Swamy, a well-known astrologer, gained fame for his predictions regarding the fortunes of actors and movies in Tollywood. He has been embroiled in several controversies in the past due to his predictions. In a recent interview, he suggested that movies like Guntur Kaaram and Family Star failed at the box office due to a combination of fake and negative reviews.

Two major Tollywood releases this year, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star performed averagely at the box office despite significant hype. While trade experts and movie enthusiasts are actively dissecting the reasons behind the films’ performances, astrologer Venu Swamy has a different perspective.

Venu Swamy alleged that negative reviews and deliberate review bombing were orchestrated well in advance of the films’ release. He asserted that Vijay Deverakonda, in particular, faced challenges due to the impact of these fabricated reviews.

Family Star’s box office reception

Parasuram's latest film Family Star, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, faced box office disappointment. Despite much anticipation for its family-centric storyline and romantic elements, the movie failed to resonate with the audience. Parasuram, known for his successful collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam, helmed the project.

In response to the alleged negative review bombing, the Family Star team has opted for legal action. The actor's manager and the president of his fan club have lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad Police in Madhapur, Hyderabad, attributing the film's underwhelming box office performance to trolls and planned negative reviews.

Vijay Deverakonda’s VD-12

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his action film with Gowtam Thinnanuri, known for his work on Jersey. Rumors suggest that the upcoming project will be a spy action movie. Initially, Sreeleela was set to play the main female lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

However, recent rumors indicate that Sreeleela may no longer be part of the cast. Instead, Bhagyashri Borse who had signed

Mr. Bachchan opposite Ravi Teja and Mamitha Baiju, known for her role in Premalu, are currently being considered for the role. It's important to note that nothing has been confirmed officially at this time.

