Cyber Crime complaint lodged against individuals targetting Vijay Deverakonda and Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited family entertainer Family Star was released in theatres on 5th April and has opened to a rather lukewarm response from the audience, to say the least.

Amidst the film's release, now an official cyber crime complaint has been lodged, claiming that negative campaigns have disturbed the film’s box office performance.

A complaint has been launched at the Madhapur Police station, alleging that fake propaganda and negativity have been circulated regarding Vijay Deverakonda and the Family Star. In view of the same, the police have actively responded by tracing fake user IDs. The cybercrime officials have informed the concerned parties that a due course of action will be taken.

Are targeted attacks becoming a thing of commonality?

Is Family Star being specifically targeted? Well, that might not be the case since earlier actor Vishwak Sen also came to the forefront, talking about the alleged fake propaganda surrounding his film Gaami.

Not too long ago, despite the massive success of the film HanuMan, director Prasanth Varma, too, spoke about the targeted attacks the film was receiving.

More about Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star

Family Star is a Telugu language family entertainer starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajay Ghosh, and others in key roles. The family entertainer has been written and directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju under the SVC banner. Gopi Sundar has composed the melodious tracks of Family Star.

Family Star follows the story of Govardhan, an ideal middle-class man who shoulders the weight of his middle-class family. How his life changes when he meets Indu, played by Mrunal Thakur forms the basic plot of Family Star.

The film has unfortunately opened to a mix response from the audience and critics alike.

