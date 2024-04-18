Watch: Vijay Deverakonda rocks desi swag in stylish red kurta

The handsome hunk of Indian films, Vijay Deverakonda has once again pulled off a fiery look arriving in full style. The actor who was last seen in the film The Family Star was recently papped on camera as he was seen leaving his car.

Exiting his vehicle, the actor was flaunting a massive look with his stylish red-colored kurta, along with white pants and a pair of dark shades. The traditional Indian attire proved to make another dashing avatar for the actor, dominating the screen as he walked past the paparazzi with a small smirk on his face.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s video flaunting his stylish avatar

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film The Family Star featuring himself and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The romantic family drama movie written and directed by Parasuram Petla tells the tale of Govardhan, a middle-class family man who works as an architect in a small company in Hyderabad.

His life is filled with struggles to maintain his financial and family issues along with a new tenant, Indu who rents out the upper floor of his house. Though both of them fall in love with each other, misunderstandings seep in, making their relationship experience several turmoils.

Though the film was made on a relatively large budget, the Deverakonda starrer apparently did not create an impact on the audience. Eventually, the film became a box office failure and generally received negative criticism as well, especially towards Parasuram’s writing and direction. The critics also heavily condemned the lead cast’s performances and the plot of the film.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Divyansha Kaushik, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Prakash, Raja Chembolu, Rohini Hattangadi, and many more in key roles.

Vijay Deverakonda’s next

Vijay Deverakonda is next set to star in the tentatively titled film VD12, helmed by Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is said to be a spy action thriller with Sreeleela playing the lead female role. The upcoming flick is said to be made on a massive scale with a high budget.

Moreover, the film has also roped in Anirudh Ravichander for the music composition, making this his first collaboration on a Deverakonda project.

