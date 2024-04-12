Mrunal Thakur’s wet hair selfie to dance clip with Vijay Deverakonda: BTS Moments of Indu from Family Star sets

Mrunal Thakur took to her social platform and shared a series of pictures and glimpses from her journey as Indu in Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  11:23 AM IST |  492
Mrunal Thakur shares BTS moments with Vijay Deverakonda from Family Star sets
Mrunal Thakur shares BTS moments with Vijay Deverakonda from Family Star sets (PC: Mrunal Thakur Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur has recently become one of the biggest sensations in the Telugu Cinema industry, as she featured with Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam and with the Natural Star Nani in Hi Nanna. Recently, another Telugu venture titled Family Star was released, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as a lead pair. However, the family drama was not able to sustain a good opportunity for them.

In a recent update, Mrunal Thakur shared some pictures and videos from the film sets. In the caption, she revealed that she lived the character and not just portrayed it on screen. Have a look!

Mrunal Thakur shares moments as Indu from Family Star


On April 11, Mrunal took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and short clips from the set of Family Star and wrote, "Moments of me as Indu, moments of Indu as me. Can you tell who’s who? Every character I play on-screen leaves a mark on my heart. In order to do justice to Indu’s role, I need to be Indu and not just put on her shoes, but walk a mile in them.”

 

The actress continued that it was challenging to bring Indu into her life as a character first, but slowly she tried to understand it, and once she got a hold, she didn't look back. She added that now she doesn't want to leave Indu’s character. 

The actress concluded her statement and wrote, “Hope you enjoyed watching Indu as much as I enjoyed walking in her shoes.”

In one of the pictures, Mrunal can be seen with wet hair while holding a mirror in her hands. In the second one, she flaunted her adorable smile while director Parasuram Petla was seen writing something. The third one was a still from the film, where she and Vijay Deverakonda can be seen lighting up a firecracker. The actress also shared BTS moments with Vijay while preparing for her outstanding song, Kalyani Vacchaa, from the film.

More about Family Star

Family Star is a Telugu-language family film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film also has Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajay Ghosh, and others in prominent roles. Parasuram Petla wrote and directed the family entertainer, which Dil Raju produced under the Sri Venkateswara Creations label. 

Gopi Sundar created the mesmerizing music for Family Star. Unfortunately, the film has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, and it appears that it will be unable to sustain itself for another weekend. 


Mrunal Thakur's upcoming films

Apart from Family Star, The actress is also going to play a crucial role in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan. The film is directed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind, and the cast includes Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu is a doting father and these PICS from his Europe trip with daughter Sitara, son Gautam are too hard to miss

Credits: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
