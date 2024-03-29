Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna 'cutest' as she cheers for his upcoming film The Family Star

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are some of the most talked about rumored couples. Several incidents have surfaced online so far which clear the air that the two are in a relationship. However, no one has spilled the beans on their bond to this day. Currently, Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming family drama, The Family Star which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Amidst the trailer release of The Family Star, Rashmika Mandanna took to her social platform, cheered for Vijay's upcoming release and shared her excitement on the same.

Vijay Deverakonda reacts as Rashmika Mandanna cheers for The Family Star

On March 28, the National Crush took to her social platform X and replied to the trailer of The Family Star posted by Vijay Deverakonda. She wrote, “I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla and @TheDeverakonda the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar ..April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! @mrunal0801 all the best my love!”

Later, the Arjun Reddy star also took to his X and replied to Rashmika, calling her “Cutest.” He completed the message with a heart emoji. As their tweets went viral, fans took to the comments section and expressed love for the rumored lovebirds. A fan wrote, “You both being the cutest,” while another user wrote, “HOW DID I MISS THISSS, you cuties.”

Yet again, Rashmika and Vijay have raised speculations around their rumored relationship. And, the actors continue to maintain their stoic silence on the same.

More about The Family Star

The makers of the upcoming flick unveiled the trailer on March 28, filled with numerous emotions, action sequences, and a beautiful chemistry to witness between Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda. Family Star marks Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration with filmmaker Parasuram Petla, following the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from the major actors, Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and others play important roles in the comedy-drama film. Dil Raju is producing The Family Star through his production company Sri Venkateswara Creations, while the film's music was composed by Gopi Sunder. The Family Star is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2024.

Watch The Family Star trailer

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her 2024 grand release Pushpa: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, helmed by Sukumar. The film is slated to release on the glorious occasion of Independence Day. Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika has also joined forces with Sekhar Kammula for upcoming drama-thriller Kubera featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in key roles.

