Vijay Deverakonda shares unusual look in all-black ensemble; fans ask if clicked by Rashmika Mandanna

When it comes to style and swag, Vijay Deverakonda has never disappointed his fans. The Arjun Reddy star consistently shares glimpses from his daily life, whether it's BTS clips, vacation photos, or moments with his loved ones. Every time he does so, the internet is left awestruck. Today is no different, as the Dear Comrade actor shared a picture of himself looking all dope as he posed alongside a horse, promoting his clothing line.

However, it's something else that caught our attention. Among his fans, speculation is brewing about whether the picture was taken by his rumored girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna.

Fans credit Rashmika Mandanna for Vijay Deverakonda's latest post

In the picture, Vijay Deverakonda dons an all-black outfit comprising a long shirt paired with flared pants and stylish shoes. Posing alongside a vintage car and a horse, the Liger star can be seen flaunting his love for fashion. However, fans have another theory. Fanning the flames of Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumors, one fan commented, 'Rashmika took this picture,' while another shared a gif of Rashmika from the film Animal.

Additionally, many fans showered the actor with compliments for his handsome look. The rumors around Vijay and Rashmika’s alleged relationship have been circulating on the internet for a long time, but there has been no official confirmation from either of them.

Advertisement

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's latest photo

What is Vijay Deverakonda up to?

On the work front, it is being said that the actor is all set to kick-start shooting for his 12th project in February. The untitled project, tentatively titled VD12, is being helmed by Gautham Tinnanuri and reportedly stars Sreeleela in the lead role opposite Vijay. He was last seen in Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Besides, he recently completed the international schedule of the much-awaited film, Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Parasuram. The music for the film is composed by Gopi Sundar.