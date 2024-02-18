Vijayakumar’s granddaughter Diya’s pre-wedding festivities begin in full swing; Watch video

Actor Vijayakumar's granddaughter Diya is about to tie the knot with her long-term fiance Dillan Mistry on February 19 in Chennai. Diya and Dillan got engaged on August 25, 2023, in an intimate ceremony.

Now, the glimpses from the upcoming ceremony are going viral on social media. Diya also took to her Instagram and shared a video featuring her and her soon-to-be better half, fiance Dillan Mistry, and their complete family along with her grandfather actor Vijayakumar.

Diya and Dillan Mistry's pre-wedding celebration

On February 17, Diya took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding festivities that captured all the parts between the couples and their families celebrating their auspicious day in joy. Diya also captioned the post and wrote, “All the feels on day 1 kicking off the celebrations with our Pandhakal and Sumangali Pooja filled with love in our home! (blue heart)”.

Diya and Dillan's marriage

Earlier, Anitha Vijayakumar posted a video of her daughter receiving a warm welcome at Chennai Airport. Anitha later took to her Instagram and posted a video of her daughter and wrote, “My baby is finally here…The bride has arrived for a big day.” Later, Anitha also posted some pictures from the wedding venue which was covered beautifully with flowers. As per reports, Anitha and actor Vijayakumar have invited some of the most prominent celebrities from the Tamil industry including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and Suriya to bless Diya on her special day.

About Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar is an Indian actor who works in Tamil cinema. He started his film career in the Tamil film Sri Valli as a child actor and started playing a lead role in the movie Aval Oru Thodar Kathai. Then, he worked in Madhura Geetham and Azhage Unnai Aarathikkiren. He has also acted in Telugu and Malayalam movies.

