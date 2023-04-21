Virupaksha: 10 tweets by audiences you must read if you're planning to watch Sai Dharam Tej's horror thriller

Sai Dharam Tej's horror thriller Virupaksha hit the cinema halls today amid huge buzz and expectations. The film opened up with good reviews as audiences thronged to theatres to watch the film. As per the reviews, it looks like Sai Dharam Tej bagged another blockbuster after his previous release Republic.

Several audiences who have watched Virupaksha in the cinema halls, took to Twitter and shared their reviews. The engaging storyline and edge-of-the-seat thrilling elements kept audiences hooked to the screens. Sai Dharam Tej's performance has impressed the audiences and has called it his 'career best'. Samyukta is also being hailed for her performance and chemistry with Tej. Background music and cinematography have received a shout out too.



About Virupaksha

Virupaksha is the first pan Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej. The film has been released on April 21, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Samyukta Menon of Sir fame is the female lead. Sukumar provided the story and screenplay for the film, B. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Ajay and Brahmaji, and others in important roles.

Upcoming films

The supreme hero has announced another entertainer, which will be helmed by Sampath Nandi. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will finance Sai Dharam Tej's next on a grand scale under the famous banner of Sithara Entertainments banner. Apart from this, he also has teamed up with his uncle Pawan Kalyan for the forthcoming film titled PSKSDT. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023. It is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham. PKSDT is also being helmed by Samuthirakani, who directed the original Tamil version. The star cast includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju among others.

