EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde in talks for Sai Dharam Tej-Sampath Nandi film; Trivikram to produce

Reports have surfaced that Pooja Hegde will have a special dance number in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. To compensate for the advance payment for her role in the film, the makers are reportedly planning a special dance number with Pooja. However, there is NO TRUTH to this. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Pooja Hegde is in talks to play the female lead in Sai Dharam Tej and Seetimaar director Sampath Nandi's film, to be backed by Trivikram's production house.

"Trivikram Srinivas has approached Pooja Hegde for a female lead role in Sai Dharam Tej-Sampath Nandi's new film, a highly anticipated project and a mass entertainer. The shooting of the new film is expected to start soon this year and an official announcement regarding the same is expected," reveals a source close to the development.

This will be Sai Dharam Tej and Sampath Nandi's first film together. Sampath Nandi’s last film was Seetimaarr and it featured Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles and it was a commercial potboiler.

Sai Dharam Tej and Sampath Nandi's first film together, to be backed by Trivikram

To recall, Pooja Hegde walked out of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's Guntur Kaaram due to delays and reshoots. The change in script and shooting schedules resulted in multiple others from the film also backing out. "She was not happy with how things were proceeding and put forth her plight with the producers and director before moving out," our source recently confirmed it.

Pooja Hegde's role in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram will be played by Sreeleela while Meenakshii Chaudhary is the new entrant and will be seen as the second female lead. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram, earlier under the tentative title SSMB28, is Mahesh Babu's 28th film, and is slated to be released in January 2024.

ALSO READ: OFFICIAL AA22: Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for the 4th time; Promise cinematic visual spectacle