QUIZ: How well do you know Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and other mega family members? Take a quiz and find out!

The Allu-Konidela family, better known as the Mega family is undeniably one of the biggest film families in the country. The family is also home to some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, including names like Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and many many more.

The Mega family is known to be a well-knit family, and are often seen spending their time with each other as well. Most recently, on the occasion of Sankranti, the members of the family took to social media to share pictures from their get-together in Bengaluru.

The Family Tree

The Allu-Konidela family has several big names, starting with the legendary actor and producer Allu Ramalingiah, who was a prominent actor in the early days of the Telugu film industry. He is also considered to have played a prominent role in the growth of the industry to the way we see it today. He was married to Kanakaratnam, and had two children Allu Aravind and Surekha.

Allu Aravind is a name that needs no introduction. He is one of the biggest producers in the industry at present, and runs his own production house named Geetha Arts. He married Muttamsetty Nirmala, and has three sons, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and Allu Venkatesh.

As for Surekha, she got married to Chiranjeevi, one of the most prominent actors in the film industry. Chiranjeevi is the eldest son of Konidela Venkat Rao and Anjana Devi, and has three siblings, Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra Babu and Vijaya Durga. Chiranjeevi and Surekha have three children, Ram Charan, Sushmita, and Sreeja.

Naga Babu is also a prominent actor, and is married to Padmaja, and has two children, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela. Varun Tej recently tied the knot with co-actor Lavanya Tripathi in an intimate wedding in Italy. Vijaya Durga is also married to Siva Prasad, and has two children, named Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, both of whom are actors. As for Pawan Kalyan, he is currently married to Anna Lezhneva who is of Russian Origin.

Do you think you are a true fan of the Mega family? Now it is time to prove it! Scroll down, take the quiz, and answer a few questions to find out how much you know about the Mega Family!

Check out the quiz below: