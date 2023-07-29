Bro box office collections: Pawan Kalyan powers a Huge opening day of Rs. 37 crores for Sai Dharam Tej film

Telugu film Bro had a very good start in Telugu states yesterday, collecting over Rs. 25 crores on its first day. The all-India opening day for film amounted to Rs. 28 crores approx. These are big numbers for a film of this size, almost four times the lead actor, Sai Dharam Tej's previous release Virupaksha. The film features Pawan Kalyan in an extended appearance which is why these numbers have come. The problem, however, is that the film is sold at unreasonable prices, which will be very hard to recover, even with the start it had.

The opening was best in Coastal Andhra, where the film grossed Rs. 12 crores, which isn’t too far off much bigger films like Adipurush (Rs. 16 crores) and Waltair Veeraya (Rs. 14 crores). The first-day numbers in Coastal Andhra are higher than Pawan’s previous release Bheemla Nayak (Rs. 11.40 crores) as that film suffered from political sabotage with lower ticket prices and non-allowance of special shows. This film didn’t face any such challenges, which enabled it to outscore Bheemla Nayak, which was a proper Pawan Kalyan film while here it's an extended role. Nizam was relatively lower with Rs. 10 crores first day, almost 2/3rd of Bheemla Nayak.

The film opened well overseas too, with nearly $900K first day including previews in North America. Overall overseas will come to around $1.10 million, for Rs. 37 crores worldwide first day.

The territorial breakdown for first-day box office collections of Bro is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 10 crores (Rs. 6.50 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 3.50 crores (Rs. 2.60 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 12 crores (Rs. 11 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 25.50 crores (Rs. 20.10 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 2.50 crores (Rs. 1.20 crores share)

Total: Rs. 28 crores (Rs. 21.30 crores share)

About Bro Movie

Bro is a Telugu language supernatural fantasy comedy film directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. The film produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, is an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

