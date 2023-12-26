Allu Arjun, Ram Charan to Keerthy Suresh and Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi: Cosy photos from Xmas party

Like every year, Christmas was celebrated on 25th December, this year as well. The season, as promised, is a time for celebration, joy and laughter, and that is precisely what happened as well. As the day came to a close, several South Indian celebrities took to their social media to give fans a little sneak peek into their Christmas celebrations.

From the Telugu film fraternity, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, two of the biggest stars in the industry, continued their tradition of spending the joyous occasion with their friends and family. The celebration was attended by some of the biggest names including Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Sushmita Konidela, Niharika Konidela, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Namrata Shirodkar and many more. The stars also made a fashion statement, dressing in stylish, yet comfortable outfits.

Check out the post below:

It is understood that the celebration included everything from a secret santa to decorating Christmas Trees to the elaborate dinner and most importantly, love, and laughter. The newlyweds, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi also celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. The Mister actress shared images with her husband, and his sister Niharika Konidela. She captioned the pictures: “Make it a December to remember”

Advertisement

Check out the posts below:

Apart from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, Upasana Konidela had also taken to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations. She shared a cute family photo with Ram Charan, who was cradling their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in his arms. Upasana could also be seen holding their dear pet dog Rhyme Konidela in her arms.

She also shared a picture with Namrata Shirodkar. Upasana’s picture with her husband Ram Charan, along with Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy has been gaining attention on social media as well. The picture featured Ram Charan and Allu Arjun opting for an all black outfit, where the former was seen in a semi-formal shirt and a pair of pants, while the latter opted for a casual t-shirt. The ladies were seen donning beautiful red dresses as well.

Check out the photos below:

Keerthy Suresh’s cozy Christmas

Keerthy Suresh, one of the most prominent actresses in the South Indian film industries chose to celebrate Christmas at the comfort of her home. The actress shared pictures on social media where she could be seen in a gorgeous orange dress, standing next to a beautifully decorated Xmas tree. The pictures also featured her adorable pet shih tzu Nyke in it, who was donning a Santa cap as well.

Check out the pictures below:

Nani gets the best Christmas present

Natural star Nani took to social media to wish his fans a merry Christmas. The actor also shared a picture of the gift he got from his son Arjun, a card on which he had written a sweet message for his father. The Hi Nanna actor mentioned that his Christmas could not have gotten better than this.

Check out the post below:

The Christmas season is a reminder that it is an occasion to get together, showing the unity that the film fraternity had off-screen as well. Fans rejoiced at the celebrations, showering love on their favorite celebrities as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Photo of the day: Ram Charan cradles daughter Klin Kaara in his arms, wife Upasana cherishes the moment