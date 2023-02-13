Samyuktha Menon reacts on being compared to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

"Looking like Samantha"- Samyuktha Menon is flooded with this one comment on her every social media photo. Samyuktha, who will be seen soon in Dhanush co-starrer SIR, is said to have features similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's. In fact, her fans have also started comparing her fashion sense with Samantha's. Recently, during an interview for her much-awaited Telugu-Tamil bilingual Vaathi/SIR, recently reacted to being compared constantly to Samantha. Making it no big deal, Samyuktha Menon replied positively saying, "Even a few people said that I look like Samantha. But, I would be happy If someone says I act like Samantha." Samyuktha Menon has always managed to turn enough heads with her super gorgeous looks and fashionable photos on Instagram.

Here are a few photos from Samantha and Samyuktha Menon’s accounts that can actually make you believe that they look similar.