Samyuktha Menon reacts on being compared to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

"Looking like Samantha"- Samyuktha Menon is flooded with this one comment on her every social media photo. Samyuktha, who will be seen soon in Dhanush co-starrer SIR, is said to have features similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's. In fact, her fans have also started comparing her fashion sense with Samantha's. Recently, during an interview for her much-awaited Telugu-Tamil bilingual Vaathi/SIR, recently reacted to being compared constantly to Samantha.
Making it no big deal, Samyuktha Menon replied positively saying, "Even a few people said that I look like Samantha. But, I would be happy If someone says I act like Samantha." Samyuktha Menon has always managed to turn enough heads with her super gorgeous looks and fashionable photos on Instagram.
On removing her surname Menon from the name
While interacting with the media, Samyukta also opened up about dropping her surname from social media. "I asked everyone not to use my surname. I don’t believe in someone identifying me with a caste. I feel it to be a separation. I speak humanity and want to be progressive. I don’t want to project that I belong to a privileged section," the actress said.
On working with Dhanush
She also spoke about working with Dhanush in 'SIR' (Telugu) and 'Vaathi' (Tamil). "I have been watching Dhanush’s movies since a long time. He is an actor and a star. He is working in all languages and in international films. It’s a really good experience working with him. Dhanush is very quick and fast. When I was stressed with dialogues in two languages, he gave me motivation and I became stress free. Dhanush is spontaneous. He is subtle performer and knows how to be optimal with the acting," said Samyuktha who plays female lead role in the film helmed by Venky Atluri.
