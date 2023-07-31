Bro box office collections: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film collects Rs. 78 crores worldwide first weekend

Bro had a strong weekend at the Telugu box office, collecting Rs. 57 crores in Telugu states and Rs. 64 crores nationwide. The film benefitted from the holiday on Saturday, which enabled a good hold on the second day and then Sunday stayed at that level, except for Nizam where Hyderabad city often drops on Sunday, here the film was coming from holiday inflated Saturday. The film raked in another $1.70 million overseas, for a worldwide first weekend of Rs. 78 crores approx.

The film performed best in Coastal Andhra where weekend numbers were nearly 80 per cent of a much bigger film Adipurush. In terms of tickets sold, the film will be quite similar, possibly higher, as there was no ticket price hike here while Adipurush had increased ticket prices. The underperformance has come in Ceeded which is surprising considering how well Andhra Pradesh did. Nizam is low but that is kind of expected for the film.

The box office collections of Bro at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 28.50 crores

Rs. 28.50 crores Saturday: Rs.18.25 crores

Rs.18.25 crores Sunday: Rs. 17.50 crores



Rs. 17.50 crores Total: Rs. 64.25 crores

The numbers put by the film are big for a film of its size. Pawan Kalyan who is probably the biggest star in Telugu states has an extended appearance in the film which is why these numbers have come. Despite his stardom, the superstar hasn’t seen box office success in over a decade as none of his films managed to get the reception right. His previous release Bheemla Nayak was relatively better in that regard but was held back by political sabotage in Andhra Pradesh. The dry run is expected to continue with this film. Despite the opening this film managed, it will be a disaster for its distributor who acquired the film at irrationally high prices.

The territorial breakdown for first-weekend box office collections of Bro is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 23.20 crores (Rs. 14.10 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 7.40 crores (Rs. 5.30 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 26.40 crores (Rs. 18.90 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 57 crores (Rs. 38.30 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 5.50 crores (Rs. 2.70 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 1.75 crores (Rs. 0.70 crores share)

Total: Rs. 64.25 crores (Rs. 41.70 crores share)

About Bro Movie

Bro is a Telugu language supernatural fantasy comedy film directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. The film produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, is an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

Where to watch Bro movie?

You can watch Bro in a cinema near you

