Virupaksha OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Sai Dharam Tej-Samyuktha's film

Sai Dharam Tej's recent blockbuster hit, Virupaksha, which received rave reviews from audiences and critics, is gearing up for digital release. The OTT release date of Virupaksha has been announced. The film has garnered an immense response from audiences as one of the best thrillers. If you have missed watching the movie in theatres or want to rewatch it, then Virupaksha is reaching your home very soon.

Here are all the details you need to know about Virupaksha's OTT release.

Where to watch Virupaksha

OTT platform, Netflix bagged the digital rights of Virupaksha for a whopping amount. After one month of theatrical business that earned Rs. 85.65 crores at the box office so far, the digital release date has been announced. The film did incredible business at the box office worldwide. Now, with the OTT release, the film is expected to reach a larger audience.

When to watch

Virupaksha will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 21. The film was released in all South languages and Hindi in theatres. However, the OTT platform did not mention the availability of the Telugu movie in other languages.



About Virupaksha

Virupaksha is a mystic thriller starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha in the lead roles. It has already crossed the breakeven number everywhere and is heading towards a blockbuster verdict of Rs 100 crores. It was also the first pan-Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej and did a wonderful job all over the nation.

The movie revolves around the mysterious deaths in a village due to an unknown person's occult practice. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Sukumar provided the story and screenplay for the film, B. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Ajay and Brahmaji, and others in important roles.

Virupaksha 2 confirmed

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej confirms the sequel of Virupaksha in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. He said, "Once you see the film ending, you see a small snippet where we are showing the revelation to the second part. So we are in the plans, but not right now. Slowly. Because the standard of writing is very high; Of Virupaksha. So Virupaksha 2 has to match up to the standard or go up and be better. There is an idea and we are just waiting for the right time and the right story"

