Bro box office collections: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film is a FLOP, Drops big on Monday

Telugu film Bro crashed on Monday which was pretty much expected as the film failed to get audience reception on its side. The film collected Rs. 6 crores approx on its day four, taking its total box office collections in India to Rs. 70 crores. There will be further drops in the coming days with the first week likely to end below Rs. 80 crores mark. The reporting focus in the Telugu film industry is SHARE numbers. The film earned Rs. 2 crores share in Telugu state yesterday, and will likely be having deficit (negative SHARE) in most sub territories on Wednesday if not today itself. The box office run of the film will be shortlived as it will likely be removed from most cinemas after the first week itself.

The box office collections of Bro at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 28.50 crores

Rs. 28.50 crores Saturday: Rs.18.25 crores

Rs.18.25 crores Sunday: Rs. 17.50 crores

Rs. 17.50 crores Monday: Rs. 6 crores



Rs. 6 crores Total: Rs. 70.25 crores

Thanks to the big weekend, the four days numbers are still big for a film of its size. Pawan Kalyan, who is probably the biggest star in Telugu states has an extended appearance in the movie which is why these numbers have come. Despite his immense stardom, Pawan Kalyan hasn't experienced box office success in over a decade, as none of his recent films managed to receive a positive reception. His previous release Bheemla Nayak showed some promise but was held back by political sabotage in Andhra Pradesh. The dry run will continue with this film as the film is yet another FLOP for the star. The film is a DISASTER for its distributor who stands to lose half of their investment having acquired the film at STUPIDLY high prices.

The territorial breakdown for first-weekend box office collections of Bro is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 25.50 crores (Rs. 15 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 8.25 crores (Rs. 5.75 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 28.75 crores (Rs. 19.50 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 62.50 crores (Rs. 40.25 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 6 crores (Rs. 3 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 1.75 crores (Rs. 0.75 crores share)

Total: Rs. 70.25 crores (Rs. 44 crores share)

About Bro Movie

Bro is a Telugu language supernatural fantasy comedy film directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. The film produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, is an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

Where to watch Bro movie?

You can watch Bro in a cinema near you

