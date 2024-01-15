Mega Sankranti Photo: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi celebrate it in traditional style with family

When it comes to celebrating any festival or event, nobody does it better than the Mega family. The families of Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi Konidela have been known to share a great bond throughout the years, prevalent in their wholesome get-togethers and parties and it is no different this time as the Mega family chose to celebrate Sankranti in Bangalore in style.

Mega Family celebrates Sankranti in tradition and style

Ace producer Allu Aravind, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan are just some of the stars present in this wholesome get-together. From Allu Arjun’s story on Instagram, we can see that a dress code was also followed for this reunion, with all the men donning light-colored kurtas and pajamas and the women sporting red-colored sarees and churidars.

The picture signified a sort of family tree, with Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nagababu Konidela, and Allu Aravind standing at the top of the tree, next to their lovely wives. This was followed by Ram Charan on the left, with his wife Upasana Konidela, and Allu Arjun on the right, with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy.

The young stars of the Mega family, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, and Allu Sirish were also present, as they stood alongside Niharika Konidela. Actor Varun Tej was looking ever so bright standing next to his wife, Lavanya Tripathi. But it was the Mega kids and Ram Charan’s dog Rhyme who stole the show, with their infectious presence.

Check out the photo below:

Upasana Konidela also took to Instagram to post a couple of stories, showcasing the vast variety of mouth-watering food, from Idlis, Dosas, and Chai to Samosas, Biryani, and Jalebis.

Pawan Kalyan misses Mega family festivities

While most of the Mega family was present to celebrate the festival of Sankranti, Pawan Kalyan’s absence left a bit of an empty space in the proceedings.

Upcoming Movies from Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

While all the actors are enjoying the festivities of Sankranti, they do have a busy few months lined up ahead of them. Allu Arjun will be heavily involved in the shooting process of Pushpa Part 2: The Rule as the film is scheduled to release on August 15th, 2024. Ram Charan will also be busy with the shooting of his Pan-Indian project with Shankar, titled Game Changer after which he will begin shooting for RC16 with Buchi Babu Sana.

