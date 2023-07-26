Original vs Remake: Why Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Bro can work despite being adapted by Vinodhaya Sitham

The remake culture is not dying anytime soon. Over the years, films being remade in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and other languages after an original film becomes successful is quite a common practice. But it is to be noted that earlier audiences didn't have such a wider reach to technology and there was nothing like OTT platforms. But now things have changed. The audience can watch any movie anytime without any language barrier. In this culture, if a remake will work or not is quite a big question. And this week, Vinodhaya Sitham, a Tamil film, which became a hit in Kollywood, is being remade in Telugu.

Bro vs Vinodhaya Sitham

Titled Bro, the Telugu remake stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. Written and directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is a highly anticipated and awaited film in Telugu. The director, who also helmed the original film Vinodhaya Sitham, mentioned that Bro is not a remake but an adaptation. The director said the Telugu version has been customized to suit the industry. And, it looks like, he has done it right.

The posters, teaser, and trailer of Bro have caught major buzz among Telugu audiences. And another interesting thing that has been a major crowd-puller is the starring of real-life uncle and nephew, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. This casting is a treat for mega fans. But only time will tell if this film will stand up to the well-acclaimed Vinodhaya Sitham or join the list of remake failures. We think it will work after watching the trailer.



An insight into Bro with trailer breakdown

Personally, for the very rare scenario, I liked the trailer of Bro. And, it gained a massive response from the audience too. The biggest factor of Bro is the chemistry of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after death. Power Star portrays the character essayed by Samuthirakani in the Tamil film, playing the role of a god. Sai Dharam Tej takes on another crucial role named Thambi Ramaiah, whose life undergoes a significant transformation after his death and resurrection.

Sai Dharam Tej plays the role of a young corporate, who is always worried about having no time. But things change when he meets with an accident and eventually meets God, who comes in the form of time, played by Pawan Kalyan.



What works big time in the Telugu remake Bro

Pawan Kalyan's screen presence is a total show-stealer. He appeared in many avatars in the trailer including a security guard, coolie, a mature middle-aged man, and an enthusiastic party freak. And it promises to be a visual feast for Powerstar fans as there might be plenty of hat tips to popular moments from his filmography. In fact, the trailer ends with Pawan recreating his iconic pose from Jalsa (2008) and it is likely to bring the roof down in the theatres.

It’s been quite a time since filmmakers have explored this side of Pawan Kalyan as fans have been waiting eagerly. Trivikram's dialogues have added a good amount of touch to the film.

Brahmanandam is back peeps. Who would want to miss him? He appeared in a trailer in the role of a priest. And just in his 30 seconds, he brought a smile on his face to the audience and we personally cannot wait to watch him on the screen.

Music of Bro is a hit-and-miss as well

Compared to the original, what wouldn't work in a remake is a hard thing to say just by watching the trailer. But for sure like every film, Bro has its own set of negatives.

The music of Bro is the biggest pro and con too. The background, composed by S Thaman, has literally given goosebumps to the audience and the depth and Sanskrit lyrics are way too good. While the songs like My Dear Markendaya and Killi Killi became an instant hit, the song Jaanavule disappointed audiences. The music and dance moves were trolled by netizens on social media.

About Bro and Vinodhaya Sitham

Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are the female leads of the film along with Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in the supporting roles. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios.

Another reason why Bro could work is Vinodhaya Sitham skipped theatrical release and opted for direct OTT release. So there must be very few Telugu people who watched the remake on OTT, which is a plus point.

Directed by Samuthirakani and produced by Abirami Media Works, Vinodhaya Sitham was released on October 13, 2021 on ZEE5 and received critical acclaim.

