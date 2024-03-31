Did you know Suriya’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj is exclusively written for him?

Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj are joining forces for the very first time in a movie. The makers have revealed this film as an exciting surprise and are already buzzing with anticipation for this collaboration.

As per Vikatan, Suriya 44 has been exclusively crafted for the talented actor. Before the filming of Jigarthanda DoubleX, Karthik Subbaraj had shared a brief idea of the film with Suriya, who then requested him to expand upon it.

Suriya 44 is exclusively written for Suriya by Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya 44 is expected to be the actor's immediate next project, initially slated to be his 43rd film in collaboration with Sudha Kongara. However, due to prolonged pre-production and the general elections limiting shooting locations, the makers decided to postpone Suriya 43. This opened the slot for Suriya 44 to commence immediately.

According to the producer Karthikeyan, they put in extra effort to keep the news about this collaboration a secret because such news stories get leaked very easily today, so they decided to be extra careful. They wanted to avoid the news getting leaked easily, as it happens nowadays. As per his interview, the talks between Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj had been taking place for two and a half years. The fact that both Suriya and Karthik were engaged in other projects led to the delay in materializing the film up until now.

Suriya’s next

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role for the film Kanguva, directed by Siruthai fame Siva. The film is a fantasy action drama written by Adi Narayana and Madhan Karky with Suriya in the lead role alongside actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani who are making their Tamil debut.

The ensemble cast also features Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and many more in key roles. The film’s music is crafted by Devi Sri Prasad with Vetri Palanisamy handling the camera. The film is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films to date and is scheduled to release in theaters this year.

