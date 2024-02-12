SSMB29 BUZZ: SS Rajamouli ropes in Indonesian actress for Mahesh Babu starrer? Here's what we know

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor has already begun the preparations for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Without a doubt, SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated projects for the year, with fans eagerly waiting for any update related to the film. It was earlier rumored that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan was in talks to play a prominent role in the film. In the latest update, the rumors have arisen again, and have only grown stronger, as the actress followed SS Rajamouli on Instagram quite recently. However, official confirmation regarding the actress’ involvement and role in the film is awaited.

What we know about SSMB29 so far

SSMB29 will mark the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The film is touted to be a massive jungle adventure that is said to take place on a grand scale, similar to previous Rajamouli films. It is also understood that the film will have a historical or mythological backdrop, going in line with other films of the director as well.

Talking at the Toronto International Film Festival, the RRR director had mentioned that his next with Mahesh Babu is an action-adventure film, and would be comparable with James Bond or Indiana Jones, but with Indian roots. Mahesh Babu recently came back from Germany where he went to train for the film. The actor also shared pictures from his training on social media. It is understood that the film will go on floors by April or May this year.

It is also speculated that Mahesh Babu’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, and his characterization would be quite similar to the mythological figure.

More about Chelsea Elizabeth Islan

Chelsea Elizabeth Islan is an Indonesian actress, born in the United States of America. She moved to the South-East Asian country for her schooling. She made her debut with the 2013 film Refrain, but grew to prominence with her first television series, Tetangga Masa Gitu. The actress has been on a hiatus for the last 4 years and is expected to make a grand comeback in 2024.

