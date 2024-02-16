Yash talks about Kannada Film industry; 'We should not solely place burden on 2-3 stars'

There is no denying that Yash is one of the biggest stars in the country right now. After the mammoth success of the KGF franchise, Rocky Bhai Yash has become a sensational name in India for the masses.

Now Yash has spoken about the Kannada Film industry, the struggles of their films, the burden of being a star in a small-scale industry, and why it is necessary to give a chance and promote new talents and their commendable works.

Yash speaks about the Kannada Film Industry and struggles

During an event that Yash attended along with his team, Yash said as quoted, “From the way they (distributors) were looking at our language and industry to the way they can perceive it now, and considering the power that the people of India have given, I am able to contemplate what we can do at the next level by utilizing this. We should not solely place the burden on the top 2-3 stars to undertake more films”.

Yash also spoke about new talents getting a chance in the industry and about KGF director Prashanth Neel promoting their films openly, “We should also support new talent. New talent will put in maximum effort, and if they do not receive support, they may seek opportunities outside of this industry. Like in the case of Prashanth Neel’s first film Ugramm, no one bought the satellite rights initially, Prashanth himself produced that film, and I know how much he struggled for that., it was bought much later by a second party. After that, KGF worked for him because everyone believed in him and his talent, or else he would have moved to other options. It’s our responsibility to encourage more talent.” Yash concluded his statement.

Advertisement

Yash’s Valentine's with wife Radhika

Dynamic star Yash marked Valentine's Day by spending quality time with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children, Ayra and Yatharv. Radhika took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her wonderful celebration. She wrote, "Valentine’s lunch with my ‘forever’ Valentines (eye emoji) (heart emoji)”.

Yash’s upcoming works

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, the blockbuster sequel to KGF: Chapter 1. The film was released in 2022, which means that Yash has not had a release in nearly 2 years. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and others, and has been helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Currently, Yash is gearing up for Geetu Mohandas 's directorial Toxic, which is slated to be released on 10th April 2025. Apart from this, it has been rumored that Yash is in talks for the upcoming film Ramayana which will be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. There have also been reports that Yash is in talks with Red Chillies Entertainment for an action film. The actor liked the initial discussions about the script and is keen on seeing where the project will go.

ALSO READ: SK21 title teaser date and time: Makers of Sivakarthikeyan starrer action flick drop an official update