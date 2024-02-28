Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to make a guest appearance in upcoming season 2 of food variety show Mukbo Brothers

Kim Seon Ho, a prominent Korean actor, has been confirmed to make a special guest appearance in the upcoming season 2 of the food variety show Mukbo Brothers. This will be his comeback to variety shows after starring in 2 Days & 1 Nights in 2022.

According to the latest report on February 28, Kim Seon Ho’s agency SALT Entertainment confirmed, “It is true that Kim Seon Ho will make a brief appearance on Mukbo Brothers season 2.”

The first season of Mukbo Brothers aired in 2023, and it has been renewed for a second season which will premiere sometime in March on the SBS Plus network. On February 27, the official Instagram handle of the variety show announced the season 2. However, they haven’t shared Kim Seon Ho’s appearance on the post and asked the fans for guest recommendations.

More about the food variety show Mukbo Brothers

The show is hosted by comedian Kim Jun Hyun, who is known for another popular food show Delicious Guys (2015), and Moon Se Yoon, known for reality shows like 2 Days & 1 Night, DoReMi Market, and more. Moon Se Yoon also starred as a host in Delicious Guys.

A few days back, there were reports about Kim Seon Ho filming episodes with the two hosts of Mukbo Brothers. However, there were no official announcements about the same. Upon SALT Entertainment confirming the Start-Up’s star appearance on the variety show, fans have been feeling ecstatic and looking forward to witnessing a saga of food and Kim Seon Ho.

Mukbo Brothers’ host Moon Se Yoon previously collaborated with Kim Seon Ho on the KBS2 reality show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4. Curiosity runs high to watch them together again in a variety show.

More about Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho started on stage, starring in numerous plays. He made his television debut in 2017 with the workplace comedy-drama Good Manager. The actor received a breakthrough with his lead role in the 2020 drama Start-Up, alongside Nam Joo Hyuk, Bae Suzy, and Kang Han Na.

He is also known for more hit dramas such as Welcome To Waikiki season 2 (2018-2019), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), Catch The Ghost (2019), Run On (2020-2021), and more.

Kim Seon Ho recently wrapped up the last show of his stage play Realize Happiness and will soon be seen in a highly-anticipated action drama The Tyrant. He has also been confirmed to star in a new K-drama titled Can This Love Be Translated? along with Go Youn Jung. The filming is scheduled to take place in June 2024.

