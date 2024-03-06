Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, Kim Kang Woo and more chase missing weapon in upcoming action thriller The Tyrant

Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, Kim Kang Woo and Jo Yoon Soo will be headlining the much-awaited action thriller The Tyrant. Fans highly anticipate the series as the star-studded cast comes together for this chase action series. The drama is a spinoff of The Witch series. Kim Seon Ho will be returning to the small screen for the first time since 2021. His last K-drama was the hit romance comedy Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Cha Seung Won will also be appearing in a K-drama after two years since Our Blues. Here are the details.

Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, Kim Kang Woo and Jo Yoon Soo starrer The Tyrant set to release in 2024

On March 6, Disney+ announced the main cast of their upcoming action drama The Tyrant and confirmed that it is expected to release in 2024. The thrilling drama revolves around a group of people who chase a biological weapon which goes missing. Kim Seon Ho will take on the role of Director Choi who unofficially heads the Tyrant Program. Cha Seung Won will play a former agent who works against the Tyrant Program. Kim Kang Woo plays the foreign agent Paul who is out to destroy the last sample of the biological weapon. Jo Yoon Soo will appear as Chae Jagyeong who infiltrates the system.

More about The Tyrant

The Tyrant is expected to be released in 2024. The drama will be streaming on Disney+.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha's Kim Seon Ho, A Korean Odyssey's Cha Eun Sung, Wonderful World's Kim Kang Woo and The Killer's Shopping List's Jo Yoon Soo will be taking on the main roles.

The project is written and directed by Park Hoon Jung who is also known for I Saw the Devil, The Witch series, The Childe, New World and more.

