Sultan of Delhi Epsiode 1 and 2 Review: Milan Luthria's show starts at a slow pace

Sultan of Delhi begins in the partition time, wherein the makers take us through the dark side of human nature. When lives were at stake in 1947, there were some trying to make money from people’s misery. The early episodes in Sultan of Delhi set up the base conflict of how Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who is a young refugee from Lahore, has the aspiration to be a ruler. He gets closer to his dream by entering the gang of Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak). Does he succeed? What are the oppositions that he faces through the journey? All of it and much more unfolds in Sultan of Delhi

What works for Sultan of Delhi?

Sultan of Delhi seems to be a series for lovers of drama as the director Milan Luthria sets up a world of conflicts between the ones in power and the ones who aspire to be in power. The filmmaker deals with politics in humans, which is something done well in conventional Hindi films too. This is more like an homage to the old-school style of filmmaking.

There is a platform for the plot to explode in the episodes to come by, but the final fate always depends on how the characters take off and what the arc of redemption is for them.

What doesn’t work for Sultan of Delhi?

While Sultan of Delhi is a homage to old-school cinema, the pace in the early two episodes is a little slow. The director takes too long to come to the core point of conflict. There is an attempt to recreate partition, but we have seen better execution in several feature films. In fact, the partition block does remind you of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

The production values are far off from being perfect, whereas the casting too could have been better. Actors with strong screen presence were needed for these flamboyant characters.

Performances in Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, and Nishant Dahiya among others. While Vinay Pathak and Anupriya Goenka do well in their respective parts, Tahir and Nishant look a little out of place in the larger-than-life presentation of Milan Luthria.

Final Verdict of Sultan of Delhi

Overall, Sultan of Delhi begins slow in the initial 2 episodes with the promise of getting dramatic in the episodes to come by.

