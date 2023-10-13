Dhak Dhak Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh led journey-drama beautifully celebrates strong, independent women

Plot:

Sky (Fatima Sana Shaikh) is a bike-enthusiast who runs a fairly successful YouTube channel. She very recently broke up with her boyfriend after a mishap that almost destroyed her life. Her YouTube channel isn't working as well as it did at the time when she co-hosted with her boyfriend. She is in dire need of some banging content that can get her channel back on track and ensure that she gets to cover Barcelona's Auto Expo. While looking for ideas, she gets to know about Mahi (Ratna Pathak Shah), a free-spirited senior woman who learnt how to ride a motorcycle out of sheer helplessness. The woman wishes to once take a bike ride to Khardung La, which is also considered to be a biker's pilgramage. Sky doesn't take her too seriously at first but later agrees since it can be her ticket to the Barcelona Auto Expo that she has long been wanting to attend. While servicing their motorcycles, they come in touch with Uzma (Dia Mirza), who is going through her own personal struggles. Suffocated by the kind of life that she's living, and to afford a laptop for her daughter with the amount offered by Sky, she agrees to join the two women. Manjari (Sanjana Sanghi) is enrolled for the women's bike trip by her relative Martha. Like every woman part of the bike trip, she is also going through personal struggles. She is in search of her identity, which Martha very well recognises. The story that follows is about the journey of the four women as they combat their inner evils and discover what they really want from life.

What works:

First up, Dhak Dhak is a beautiful film that celebrates women like never before. It is empowering and deserves to be watched by every lady who always wanted to fly high but was held back due to social obligations. The screenplay is mostly engaging. The drama and humour is blended to perfection and what we get is a film that feels like a tight hug by the end of it, despite a few hiccups.

What doesn't:

After a cracking first half, the film's pace drops a bit, although it never feels unengaging. However, towards the end, Dhak Dhak becomes overdramatic and that fairly dilutes the impact that the film could have had, had the second half matched the levels of the first. Slight trimming and a better climax could have had the film compete with gems like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and Dil Chahta Hai in terms of quality.

Watch the Dhak Dhak movie trailer:

Dhak Dhak Movie Acting Performances:

Fatima Sana Shaikh is brilliant. She plays a confident, young, independent woman to perfection. She is able to bring the right amount of vulnerability in her performance. This movie has certainly made her an excellent skater

Ratna Pathak Shah as Mahi is par excellence. There is nothing that this woman can't do. A true legend that we are just so fortunate to be able to watch.

Dia Mirza is a revelation. What a fantastic performer she is! She totally embodies her character, Uzma. The actress warrants more of such strong author-backed roles as that's what she truly deserves.

Sanjana Sanghi as Manjari is good. She has her moments in the film.

Every other supporting character leaves a mark in this heartwarming film.

Dhak Dhak Movie Final Verdict:

Dhak Dhak is a lovely film that feels like a tight hug. It celebrates women just as they deserve to be. The movie is full of heart. Despite a few lags in the second half, it ends up being an enjoyable film that deserves to be watched by all.