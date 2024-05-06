Planters nuts may pose serious health risks; company asks consumers to return the products for refund

Minnesota-based manufacturer Hormel Foods Sales LLC has recalled two Planters products over fears of possible infection which may cause severe illness. The company manufactured the contaminated products at one of its facilities before shipping them off to Publix and Dollar Tree warehouses in certain states across the southeastern United States.

The affected items and risks

The two items affected are Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts. The contamination is caused by a harmful organism called listeria monocytogenes.

It can especially be dangerous for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, headache nausea, abdominal pain etc., with pregnant women being at higher risk because it could lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

Identifying recalled products

People should look out for certain details on packages while shopping; for instance, if they see any Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts bearing UPC code 2900002097 along with a best-by date of April 11, 2025, then that particular item has been contaminated it must not be consumed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Similarly, when purchasing Planter Deluxe Lightly Salted Mix Nut cans having UPC code 2900001621 stamped on them plus the best-buy date of April 5, 2026, printed somewhere near where the lid attached tightly to the body of the container.

Advertisement

What to do now

Do not eat these foods if you happen to have purchased them recently as they could make you sick. Instead, return unused portions of such stuff wherefrom bought either asking for alternative package replacement or full refund.

Otherwise, throw away all remaining quantities into garbage bins located outside homes far enough from living areas like bedrooms since safety comes first in everything we do including our daily bread.

Hormel is currently doing everything humanly possible to ensure that all its customers are safe hence they have launched a vigorous investigation so as to establish how and where exactly this contamination occurred. You can call their customer service number 800-523-4635 if you feel like it.

ALSO READ: Jif introduces irresistible peanut butter and chocolate flavor combo; everything you need to KNOW