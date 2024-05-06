Bizarre incidents at US airports; snakes found in sunglass case, another man plans to board with machete

In a recent situation at Miami International Airport, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were met with an interesting discovery when they encountered a man who was trying to board a plane with snakes in his sunglasses case.

The unfolding of the events

According to The Times of India, the unidentified person had a small bag tucked into his clothes, which contained not loose change or forgotten snacks, but small reptiles. Two little snakes were found inside what appeared to be a sunglasses case.

Upon making this unexpected finding, TSA took immediate action to protect passengers and wildlife alike. The snakes were quickly handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for care. This incident highlights just how many different types of challenges airport security staff members face every day.

But that wasn't the end of it, according to the Times of India, later that week at JFK International Airport, TSA officers came across yet another surprising scenario.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A traveler attempting to pass through security was found to have in their possession a long machete. Thankfully, quick intervention prevented any potential harm from occurring; the passenger was denied entry past the checkpoint with the weapon.

The incident emphasizes why it is important for people to follow TSA guidelines and regulations so as not to put others’ safety at risk during travel.

Looking forward

These events join an ever-growing list of strange happenings within U.S. airports this year alone. One such incident took place at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport where aboard a Southwest Airlines flight an attempt of a daring escape was made by someone.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses recalled how he jumped out of the emergency exit mid-flight in a bold bid for freedom. However, he did not stop there as he further tried absconding service trucks on the tarmac before being stopped by authorities.

Following these occurrences, the man was apprehended and taken to hospital for evaluation where they highlighted mental health complexities within air travel. From pants with snakes to meeting machetes, these were the least expected incidents.

ALSO READ: Over 100 guests poisoned by mushrooms during wedding feast; mass vomiting strikes