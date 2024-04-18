BLACKPINK's Lisa hangs out with Destiny Rogers, gets secret listen to TOMBOY singer's music ahead of release

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently caught up with rising star Destiny Rogers, enjoying an exclusive preview of the TOMBOY singer's upcoming music set to release on May 10. The Money singer recently made headlines for her attendance at the 2024 Coachella after inking a deal with RCA Records.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases her attendance at Destiny Rogers’ private listening party

On April 18, BLACKPINK's Lisa delighted fans by sharing snippets from her hangout session with American singer Destiny Rogers on her Instagram stories. Lisa gave followers a sneak peek into Destiny's private listening party for her upcoming album, set to drop on May 10.

Lisa treated her followers to a glimpse of Destiny performing a song from her highly anticipated album, expressing her admiration with the caption, "Love this song." She also teased the album, describing all the tracks as "bangers" and revealing the release date as May 10th. Additionally, Lisa shared a stylish monochromatic picture of herself posing alongside Destiny.

This isn't the first time Lisa has shown her support for Destiny Rogers. In February 2021, Lisa made waves on the internet when she showcased her impressive dance skills to Destiny's hit song TOMBOY, further boosting the track's popularity.

Fans eagerly anticipate both Lisa's continued friendship with Destiny Rogers and the release of Destiny's upcoming album, eagerly counting down the days until May 10th.

More details about Lisa’s latest activities

In 2023, Lisa, along with her BLACKPINK bandmates, concluded their contracts with YG Entertainment but remained affiliated with the label exclusively for group activities. Following Jennie's lead, Lisa ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her agency, LLOUD.

Recently, Lisa announced a partnership with RCA Records, signaling the imminent release of new solo music. Adding to her achievements, Lisa reportedly purchased a lavish mansion in Beverly Hills, California, worth an estimated 3.95 million USD.

Amidst her professional endeavors, Lisa made a surprise appearance at Coachella, where BLACKPINK headlined in 2023, marking a historic moment for Korean acts. At Coachella 2024, Lisa was seen enjoying ATEEZ's concert alongside The Rose's Woosung and Dojoon, sparking excitement among fans worldwide with their viral images.

