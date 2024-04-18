BLACKPINK’s Jennie expresses excitement for upcoming collaboration with Zico for single SPOT

Jennie of BLACKPINK, the K-pop idol who recently achieved great feats with her collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp, is ready to present fans with new music. Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from Jennie and the prayers have been answered.

Initially, there were reports of Zico and Jennie collaborating. Today Zico shared a sneak peek and official revelation of the single’s schedule. Adding to it, Jennie also expressed her excitement for the upcoming collaboration with Zico.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie confirms song collab on SPOT with Zico through her label, Odd Atelier

Jennie of BLACKPINK is back with a brand new track which will be released soon. Confirmed on the morning of April 18, Jennie has collaborated on a track with K-pop rapper Zico on the single SPOT!

Zico first dropped a sneak peek of the song with Jennie on his personal Instagram where both of them can be seen lip-syncing to the song which is playing in the background. The sneak peek of SPOT sets the single as a cool hip-hop song with Jennie’s mesmerizing vocals hyping it up more.

Jennie shared her excitement over the collab with Zico on SPOT shared it on her Instagram story and captioned it 'It's coming' with a heart emoji. Confirming the single, her label Odd Atelier shared a series of stories with the same sneak peek of the song with Zico and Jennie, a picture of them working on the track and schedule of SPOT's release.

Fans can not keep calm with this news and they have been overflowing with comments with appreciation and excitement over the collab. SPOT will be released on April 26 at 6 PM KST.

Who is Zico?

Zico is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer who has been wowing fans with his unique style and music for more than a decade. Zico has collaborated with artists like IU, Dynamicduo, Dean, and Crush.

He has earned a big name in the Korean music industry for his remarkable crossover skills in the hip-hop scene all the while maintaining an image of a K-pop idol.

