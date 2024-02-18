Everything Will Come True: Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin starrer fantasy romance's filming in full swing; Watch

Everything Will Come True is a much-awaited fantasy romance which is set to release in 2024. Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy will be taking the lead in this upcoming drama. Anticipation runs high as the two actors who worked on Uncontrollably Fond which was released in 2016, will be returning on screen together. Here is a look at the filming.

Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin were spotted shooting for their drama Everything Will Come True in Dubai. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a genie who is set free by Bae Suzy. In the clip, Bae Suzy was spotted playfully hitting Kim Woo Bin as a part of the scene. Fans are excited to see the actors on screen together again after Uncontrollably Fond and hope that this time, the drama will have a happy ending for the characters. Bae Suzy is known for her role in dramas like While You Were Sleeping, Doona!, Start-Up and more. Kim Woo Bin has appeared in hits like The Heirs, Our Blues, Black Knight and more.

More about Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream will be directing the project.

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

