Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri's Alienoid reveals Ji Gun Woo died in 2023 car accident with tribute in part 2 credits

Actor Ji Gun Woo, who appeared in the sci-fi adventure film Alienoid (2022), died in a car accident back in 2023. According to an exclusive report from Herald Pop, the actor passed away at the age of 45 years and the news of his demise was belatedly announced with a special mention to the late actor in the ending credits of the film’s sequel Alienoid 2, which was released on January 10.

Alienoid actor Ji Gun Woo passed away in August 2023

Late actor Ji Gun Woo portrayed the role of a killer in Alienoid, who was part of the ancient Goryeo dynasty. He was dressed in a modern, futuristic-style suit and his character was chasing after the protagonist named Mureuk (Ryu Jun Yeol).

Ji Gun Woo had also showcased his acting abilities in various famous action thriller movies namely, The Thieves (2012), and Asura: The City of Madness (2016)

More about Alienoid

Alieonid is a fantasy thriller that features a star-studded ensemble including Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, Kim Woo Bin, and Lee Hanee. The movie takes place in three different timelines, as Taoists from the Goryeo dynasty travel through space and time to find a divine sword (time-bending blade). Two shamans from the ancient Goryeo era cross paths with modern people from the present time, who are hunting down a villainous alien trapped inside a human body.

In the film, Ryu Jun Yeol assumes the role of Mureuk, a Taoist who masters the art of magic. Actor Kim Woo Bin plays Thunder, a supernatural being who opens the mysterious door of time and escorts alien prisoners. Meanwhile, actress Kim Tae Ri portrays Lee Ah, a skilled woman who can shoot Thunder and the one who embarks on a mission to obtain the divine blade.

The main cast members have reprised their roles for the second part of the film Alienoid: The Return to the Future (2024). The sequel follows the continuation of the fight between humans and monks as they confront chaotic situations, arising because of time travel. On January 21, the sequel achieved a major milestone as it surpassed 1 million moviegoers. The film has been reigning at box office for 11 days in a row since its release.

