Everything Will Come True: Kim Woo Bin shares PICS from script reading of upcoming rom-com with Bae Suzy

Everything Will Come True starring Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy and Ahn Eun Jin is expected to release this year. Fans eagerly await this project as Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy have worked together in the melodrama Uncontrollably Fond and displayed their chemistry. It will be interesting to see how it plays out in this cheerful drama. The script has been written by the writer of the hits Goblin, Descendants of the Sun and the Glory which adds to the anticipation.

Everything Will Come True: Kim Woo Bin shares picture from script reading session

Everything Will Come True is a highly anticipated fantasy romance which will be released in 2024. The drama would be featuring Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy and Ahn Eun Jin. On January 25, Kim Woo Bin took to Instagram to share a picture from the script reading session, hinting that the production is in full swing. He and Bae Suzy had appeared as the main couple in the 2016 drama Uncontrolablly Fond which had a melancholic ending. Fans anticipate a joyful climax this time.

More about Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream will be directing the project.

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

