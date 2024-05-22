'Don't Think I Have A Type': Sabrina Carpenter Reveals What She Is Looking For In A Partner Amid Barry Keoghan Romance Rumors

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter spoke about her love life and what the singing is looking for in a life partner. She expressed her thoughts saying, “I don’t think I have a type.”

Furthermore, The Looking At Me singer has been dating Barry Keoghan for a year. The article delves into their blooming romance.

Sabrina Carpenter talks about what she is looking for in a partner

Singer Sabrina Carpenter spoke to Cosmopolitan UK about what she looks for in a partner on May 21, Tuesday. The Espresso singer discussed what draws her to a partner and her approach to dating, which she describes as “fun” and “messy.”

“Contrary to popular opinion, I don’t think I have a type,” Carpenter told the magazine stating, “But the internet loves to just put pictures next to each other of men who have the same hair color.”

The pop star continued to say she’s “super attracted” to romantic interests who have the same qualities as her friends.

"I want to be with someone who’s going to be one of my best friends. So a lot of it is energy and humour and being genuine. I will say I’ve always connected more with people who are really in touch with their emotions," Carpenter added.

For those who don’t know about Sabrina Carpenter, she is not only a top-notch singer but also an amazing actress, well-known for her roles in The Hate U Give (2018), The Short History of the Long Road, Emergency (2022), and Work It (2022).

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s blooming relationship

Sabrina Carpenter (25) began dating actor Barry Keoghan (31) in December 2023. The romantic couple confirmed their relationship when they were spotted sharing a kiss after leaving a hotel in Los Angeles.

Sabrina and Barry made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March, followed by an appearance at the Met Gala this May 2024.

Moreover, Carpenter recently made her debut as a musical guest performing her latest single Espresso on Saturday Night Live alongside three-time host and actor Jake Gyllenhaal on May 18 this year.

