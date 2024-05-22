Kris Jenner Reveals Her Retirement Plans In Recent James Corden Show; Here's When She's Taking A Break

Kris Jenner, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman, has recently spoken about whether or not she has any plans of retirement. The 68-year-old self-proclaimed “momager” of the Kardashian-Jenner family is also a producer and a mother of six children– Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert from her first marriage with lawyer Robert Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie from her second marriage with television personality and retired Olympic Games medalist Bruce Jenner.

She has acted and served as the executive producer of almost all of her family's reality shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2021), Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009), Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011), Khloe & Lamar (2011), Rob & Chyna (2016), and Life of Kylie (2017). Take a look at her retirement plans below.

What are Kris Jenner’s retirement plans?

In a recent interview with James Cordon on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden that aired on May 8, Jenner revealed that she has no plan of retiring anytime soon. When the host asked her, “Do you think you will ever retire?” she answered with a strict “No.”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jenner said, “My mom (Mary Jo Campbell]) retired when she was 82, and she talks about her job every single day when we’re together. She will say to me: ‘Oh, my job kept me young, and with purpose, and with joy.” She continued, “It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life.”

Advertisement

“It’s finding solutions for things, it’s your organisational skills, it’s your people skills, it’s the love of life, it’s having somewhere to go, getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way and interacting with the people that you love,” she added.

Kris Jenner revealed her shocking medical reports to her daughters

Recently, Jenner, whose estimated net worth is $200m, said in the trailer of the upcoming The Kardashians Season 5, that doctors had found something unusual in her medical reports. “I had my scan,” she said.

With her boyfriend Corey Gamble alongside, Jenner continued, “They found a cyst and like a little tumor,” without revealing any further details in the video.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner Hilariously Pokes Fun At Having Big Family And 13 Grandkids