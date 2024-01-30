When Life Gives You Tangerines: IU and Park Bo Gum's romance K-drama confirms OTT release; shares cast photo

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a much-anticipated drama which will be starring IU and Park Bo Gum. There is a lot of hype around this drama because of the stellar cast and intriguing plot. IU has previously worked in dramas like My Mister, Hotel Del Luna and more while Park Bo Gum has been a part of dramas like Reply 1988, Record of Youth and more. Here are the details of the upcoming drama.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Release details

On January 30, Netflix confirmed that the IU and Park Bo Gum starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines will be released on the OTT platform in 2024. They revealed that the story will follow Ae Sun who is a remarkable rebel and Gwan Sik, whose nickname means “unyielding iron. The drama is set in Jeju Island. The series’ Korean title is a play on the Jeju dialect which literally also translates to, 'thank you for your hard work'. Here is a look at the pictures from the script reading.

More about When Life Gives You Tangerines

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines is a slice-of-life romance. Ae Soon is an anxious person yet she chooses to rebel. She is a positive person though she comes from a financially poor background. She dreams of becoming a poet one day. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who doesn't know what to do when Ae Soon expresses herself but he has loved her dearly since they were young.

The drama is written by Im Sang Choon who is known for writing When Camellia Blooms, Fight for My Way and more. Kim Won Suk is directing the project. He is known for the Arthdal Chronicles series, Signal, Miseng, My Mister, Signal and more.

IU has shown her versatility with her acting chops in My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and more. The beloved Park Bo Gum has proved his talent through series like Record of Youth, Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight. Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon will also be taking on important roles in the drama.

