Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to pass on the next stage of their faux royal life after the success of their recent royal-style tour. The Sussexes are already planning similar trips, thrilled by the reception and coverage of their three-day visit to Nigeria. This comes after spending the past few years focused on life in Meghan’s native US, where they are raising their two children.

But now it seems the much-appreciated couple are eyeing a possible return to Africa during their next trips around the globe. A source close to the couple revealed that The Duke and Duchess have other trips planned for the remainder of the year. They are hoping to share more details in the coming weeks. It is definitely possible that they could return to Africa for more tours after that.

Harry and Meghan champion mental health, Invictus games in Nigeria

Africa had already become a special place for the royal people. They enjoyed a trip to Botswana for their third date in 2016- a year before Harry proposed with a diamond sourced from the country. They also returned there for a longer trip to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday.

Prince Harry & Meghan’s first royal tour in Africa 2019

The Duke and Duchess started on their first royal tour together in 2019, spanning ten days across South Africa, Botswana, Angola, and Malawi. Harry’s never-ending love for Africa started during his gap year in March 2004, when he formed a deep connection with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso after the prince’s mother passed away.

When his mother Diana tragically passed in a Paris car crash in August 1997, Harry co-founded his charity Sentebale with Prince Sessio. Reflecting on the end of the Nigeria tour, Harry expressed eagerness for more travel, emphasizing the importance of their work. He described Africa as a very special place, highlighting its significance to him over the years. Harry enjoyed including Nigeria in Invictus, saying, “You know what Africa means to me over the years. To be able to include Nigeria now, I’m very happy.”

