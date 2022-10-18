TVXQ’s Changmin and non-celebrity wife are blessed with a beautiful baby boy

' TVXQ ' Max Changmin, became a father. Changmin's wife gave birth to a boy at a hospital in Seoul on the afternoon of the 17th. Both mother and baby are said to be in good health. An acquaintance of the two said, "Changmin took care of his wife from pregnancy to childbirth." Meanwhile, Max Changmin announced a surprise wedding in 2020. He said, "He will do his best and become the head of a family and TVXQ's Changmin."

The singer originally had planned to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend on September 5, 2020, but the wedding was later postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple subsequently married in a private ceremony on October 25, 2020.

Changmin:

Max Changmin continues various activities after marriage. He recently joined as a fixed panelist on the EBS liberal arts program 'My: The Humanities Opening Work'. Max Changmin or simply as Max, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and a member of the pop duo TVXQ. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Changmin was scouted by an SM Entertainment talent agent when he was fourteen years old. He made his debut as TVXQ's youngest member in December 2003. Fluent in both Korean and Japanese, Changmin has achieved commercial success throughout Asia as the main vocalist of TVXQ. He has also starred in several dramas.

Changmin made his acting debut alongside TVXQ in the miniseries ‘Vacation’, which had a special premiere and screening at the main auditorium of Yonsei University. He also participated in a number of episodes of ‘Banjun Drama’, a popular mini series that aired on SBS network. In 2010, Changmin had a guest role in the action thriller series ‘Athena: Goddess of War’, playing a NIS explosives specialist.

In 2011, Changmin took on his first lead role in the romantic comedy drama ‘Paradise Ranch’ opposite Lee Yeon Hee. He also dubbed his own voice for the Japanese release of Paradise Ranch. In 2012, Changmin made his big-screen debut in the Japanese film Fly With the Gold based on the novel by Takamura Kaoru. He plays Momo, a North Korean spy disguised as an engineering student.

