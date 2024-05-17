Furiosa A Mad Max Saga: George Miller Shares Future Plans About The Saga; Says 'If I Get The Chance...'

The wait is finally over for Mad Max fans as the highly anticipated prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road is set to hit theatres later this month. Before that happens, director George Miller, who has helmed the franchise since 1979, is teasing what’s next. Miller hinted that the preparation that went into the making of Fury Road benefits the franchise nine years later.

While Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga chronicles the titular character’s backstory before she met Tom Hardy’s Mad Max, the Academy Award-winning director teased that the film is also crucial to Mad Max’s storyline. Miller insinuated that he shall explore the anti-hero protagonist’s character arc in the hit franchise based on the scripts produced during Fury Road.

George Miller teases the next Mad Max project

The 79-year-old filmmaker isn't planning on taking a breather after Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The anticipated movie stars Anya-Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth, with Hardy's Max's nuanced appearance. But director Miller has kept his script ready for the future of Mad Max. Talking to Entertainment Weekly for the outlet's Furiosa cover story, Miller revealed that the writers had scripted a backstory to the titular Max Rockatansky a.k.a Mad Max while making 2015's Fury Road.

Since Furiosa is a prequel, the movie’s storyline had to blend with the Fury Road’s. Thus, Taylor Joy’s Furiosa meets Hardy’s Mad Max around the end. In Furiosa, fans get a fleeting glimpse of Mad Max in his iconic Interceptor– a major Easter egg for the franchise's future projects.

“The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance,” the Happy Feet filmmaker said. The backstories of Furiosa and Mad Max were originally written to understand the characters better while filming Fury Road. But director Miller, with his ingenuity, is hoping to lead the franchise in those lines now. The next installment will possibly be an exploration of Mad Max’s origin.

When asked the same, the Australian filmmaker conceded that they are “certainly working on it,” based on the “novella” he and his team created during the fourth installment. Miller added, “now we've got a chance, we will get that into a screenplay form, and then we'll take it from there."

Anya Taylor Joy felt alone on the sets of Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy replaced the iconic Charlize Theron from the Mad Max franchise as the lethal Furiosa, portraying a younger character version in the upcoming prequel. But was the Queen’s Gambit actress happy filming it? We are not sure. The 28-year-old actress recently made headlines for her statement on the challenges that Furiosa brought.

“I’ve never been more alone than making that movie…I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard…Talk to me in 20 years,” she said, per a New York Times profile.

One of her first action projects, Taylor-Joy highlighted the character’s quiet nature, with a reported 30 dialogues throughout the film, the deserted wasteland, and the film’s environment, all that “pushed that sense of isolation" while filming the movie.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night, and will be released in theatres on May 24.

